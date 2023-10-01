Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to heat

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday's Twin Cities Marathon was canceled just hours before it was set to begin.

Organizers cited "extreme and dangerous" weather conditions for runners. The 10-mile race was also canceled.

Twin Cities in Motion, the race's organizer, released the following statement:

"Today's 10 mile and marathon races are cancelled due to EAS Black Flag weather conditions - Extreme and Dangerous Conditions. The latest weather forecast update projects record-setting heat conditions that do not allow a safe event for runners, supporters and volunteers. "It saddens Twin Cities In Motion and our partners to be unable to hold the races that runners have been pointing toward for months, but the safety of participants and the community will always be our primary concern. Extreme heat conditions can tax both runners and our emergency medical response systems. We ask the entire running community to come together for the safety of everyone involved."

Runners were notified of the cancellation around 5:15 a.m. via email. Some runners at the starting line told WCCO they still plan to run as much of the race as they can before it gets too hot.

WCCO Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso said highs will climb to nearly 90 in the Twin Cities this afternoon, which is well above average and could potentially set a record.