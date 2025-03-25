With help from Elon Musk, Wisconsin Supreme Court race now the most expensive judicial election in U.S. history

A high-stakes election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court has become the most expensive judicial election in American history, but not without controversy.

Susan Crawford, the Democratic-backed candidate and circuit court judge in Dane County, is up against former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel, whom President Trump endorsed.

Trump advisor Elon Musk has not only donated $14 million to the Schimmel campaign — he is offering Wisconsinites $100 to sign a petition against "activist judges."

"They are literally buying votes and that doesn't feel appropriate to me," Wisconsin voter Mark Basset said.

Other voters also voiced concerns about Musk.

"I am well aware. I am outraged. He wants to control the whole world," Sherie Kristie said.

However, Joy Drews sees it differently.

"I would say both sides want to influence the election. Both sides want their guy to win — that is what is so wonderful about voting," she said.

Nationally, pundits say this election is the first voter litmus test of Mr. Trump's second presidency.

"It has become a national bellwether for how Trump is doing and drawing Democrats eager to knock Donald Trump down, as well as Republicans wanting to stand by him," said Larry Jacobs, a professor at the University of Minnesota's Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

According to the Wisconsin Board of Elections, voting is up 48% over another spirited Supreme Court race two years ago. Early voting continues through Friday.