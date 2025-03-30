Wisconsin Supreme Court election captures attention of Elon Musk as Tesla lawsuit against state could come before judges

Supreme Court races in Wisconsin are supposed to be nonpartisan, but right now, you would have a hard time finding anyone in Wisconsin who believes that.

The airwaves are saturated with ads for either conservative Brad Schimel or liberal Susan Crawford.

President Trump and Elon Musk have both endorsed Schimel.

The overall race on both sides is topping $90 million in donations, making it the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history. Musk has personally donated $20 million to the Schimel campaign effort.

"I don't think anyone could have predicted that this race could have focused so much on Donald Trump and so much on Elon Musk," Anthony Chergosky, an associate professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, said. "This race has really taken on a life of its own as a result of how Musk and Trump are factoring into the campaign."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court currently has a 4-3 liberal majority, with one of the liberal justices retiring, the balance of the court is at stake.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has an outsized role in drawing up congressional and legislative districts as well as deciding abortion laws. And with Wisconsin a perennial swing state, which Mr. Trump won in 2024 by less than 30,000 votes, Wisconsin is seen as a must win for both parties.

The biggest controversy with Musk's involvement is his promise to give any Wisconsin voter who signs a petition against "activist judges" $100. Musk also said he would give $1 million each to two voters. That total $2 million giveaway was blocked by a Wisconsin judge.

"That has really escalated the pro- and anti-Elon Musk sides in this race and it has made this race this campaign even more of a referendum on Elon Musk," Chergosky said.

According to the Wisconsin Board of Elections, early voting is 48% ahead of what it was two years ago for another high profile Supreme Court race.

Critics argue Musk's outsized role in this judicial race is motivated by his pending lawsuit against the state of Wisconsin. Musk is suing the state because Wisconsin bans car manufacturers from owning dealerships and Musk wants to be able to own his Tesla showrooms.

Anyone purchasing a Tesla in Wisconsin has to do it online and pick the car up in either Illinois or Minnesota. Musk's lawsuit is likely to someday end up before the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

Elon Musk has not pubicly commented on his lawsuit against the state and neither have his lawyers.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Adam Del Rosso every Sunday at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.