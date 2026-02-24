Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz presents plan for addressing gun violence

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz unveiled his plans to prevent gun violence in the state on Tuesday morning.

Walz was joined by legislative leaders and others, including Annunciation Catholic Church shooting survivor Lydia Kaiser, at a morning news conference to present his proposal.

The governor said his proposal includes "a ban on military assault rifles, high-capacity magazines … safe storage, reporting your weapons when they're lost or stolen, closing the ghost gun loophole, implements a firearm insurance requirement, establishes a firearm and ammunition tax and creates and expands early intervention resources."

"This legislative session, this is an opportunity to make Minnesota the safest state around gun violence while doing nothing to impinge on your Second Amendment rights," Walz said.

Watch on YouTube

The Democratic governor's proposal could face an uphill battle in a divided Legislature. Republicans have previously signaled an unwillingness to consider gun control measures. Walz indicated Tuesday he is open to compromise.

"I think this is a comprehensive package, but I'm open to hearing from folks," Walz said. "It's certainly a lot better than saying we don't want to do anything and stalling on that."

Walz's state has suffered several high-profile instances of gun violence over the past year.

In June, state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed at their Brooklyn Park home. Authorities said the same shooter, Vance Boelter, also wounded state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette earlier in the night.

Two months later, a shooter opened fire at Annunciation Catholic Church during a school mass, killing 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski. More than 20 other people were wounded.

"All children have the right to live free from gun violence in schools, churches and in our communities," Kaiser said during Walz's news conference Tuesday. "Elected officials have a duty to protect us from guns. No one should have to go through what we went through at Annunciation."

Walz hoped to call a special session to address gun violence after the Annunciation shooting, but lawmakers could not find common ground. While Democrats were focused on gun control measures, Republicans aimed to address school security and mental health.

In January, federal agents killed two Minneapolis residents in separate shootings.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, there were more than 67,000 applications for permits to carry in 2024, the most recent year for which data is available. More than 57,000 of those permits were issued.

BCA data also shows there were 61 homicides by firearm in 2024, as well as more than a thousand assaults, hundreds of robberies and dozens of rapes committed at gunpoint.