Lawsuit filed by businesses near George Floyd Square dismissed

A judge last week dismissed a $30 million lawsuit filed against the City of Minneapolis by several businesses located at the corner where a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd in 2020.

In the lawsuit filed last November, the owners of the Cup Foods and four other businesses operating near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, an area now known as George Floyd Square, argued that the city's failure to address deterioration and crime in the neighborhood has ruined their businesses and constitutes an unlawful taking of their property without just compensation.

The businesses argued they lost revenue, real estate value, reputation and tenant and rental income. The lawsuit alleges the city's decisions led to higher crime and created a "no go zone" for police in the area.

The dismissal order says the businesses did not have sufficient evidence to back up their claims and did not meet the criteria to prove unlawful taking of property by the city.

The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the claim cannot be filed again.

This is the second lawsuit filed by the businesses to be dismissed.

Another lawsuit filed in December by eight other businesses in the area remains open. A hearing is scheduled in August to determine if the case should be dropped.