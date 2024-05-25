Rise and Remember; 4 years later the community gathers to remember George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday marks four years since the death of George Floyd -- a moment that forever changed Minnesota and sparked a movement for change around the world.

Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. He was later convicted of murder.

WCCO

On Saturday the Rise and Remember celebration was held at George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis. Organizers say they wanted to have a safe space for people to be together, reflect and take care of each other.

"This year feels lighter — it feels like healing has begun for me," said Munira Maalim Isaq. "We have a space where we are heard — when we have a plan and feeling like we will never see another brother be lynched to death right in front of us."

On Saturday night a candle light vigil to remember George Floyd will be held. Floyd's family members will be leading it.

They've been in Washington D.C. this past week, working with House Democrats to reintroduce the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act."

The bill would create federal police reform.