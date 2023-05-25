Watch CBS News
Talking Points: What's changed since George Floyd's murder

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- George Floyd's death while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department brought rioters to the streets and sparks protests across the globe.

Even more rare, in both the federal and state court, the conviction of four former officers on charges ranging from murder, aiding and abetting manslaughter, and for failing to intervene to save Floyd's life.

MORE: AG Keith Ellison writes book recounting case of officer who murdered George Floyd

In this special edition of Talking Points, Esme Murphy checked in with the key voices in the fight for justice: prosecutor Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who won prosecutions for murder and manslaughter against all four officers.   

This week, Ellison's book "Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence" was released. In it, he recounts the trials and shares the lessons his team learned about the difficulty of convicting police officers.

George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, testified and sat through every hearing vowing justice for his family.

In the three years since, Philonise and his wife, Keeta, established a foundation advocating for social change. He shared how "The Philonise and Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change" is keeping his brother's legacy alive.

Local civil rights attorney and activist Nekima Levy Armstrong has been on the frontlines demanding accountability and reform in the Minneapolis Police Department after police brutality. Murphy asked if she's seen change and asked what still needs to be done. 

George Floyd's long-time girlfriend, Courteney Ross, is still grieving his loss every day. During the trials, Ross testified about their struggle with painkiller addiction throughout their relationship. She said they both had prescriptions, and when those ran out, they took the prescriptions of others and also used illegal drugs. Murphy checked in with Ross about her life's mission to honor his legacy.

WCCO curated extensive coverage of the murder of George Floyd, click here to watch more.  

