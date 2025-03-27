See the full Twins schedule for the 2025 MLB season

MLB Opening Day is here: What's the best part of going to the baseball game?

MLB Opening Day is here: What's the best part of going to the baseball game?

The 2025 Twins' schedule begins Thursday with the first three games away in St. Louis before heading to Chicago to take on the White Sox on Monday.

In fact, the Twins don't return home to the Twin Cities until April 3 where they take on the Houston Astros. Target Field will be loaded with fun events for the three-day series at home, including an opening day Twins beanie for the first 10,000 fans and a kid's opening day Twins beanie for the first 5,000 fans under 12 years old Sunday night.

We compiled a list of big-time teams Twins will play ball against in 2025, as well as your favorite holidays if you want to head to the ballpark for a special occasion.

Promotion and theme nights at Target Field

Kansas City Royals: The Kansas City Royals will be at Target Field for a three-game weekend series May 23-25. Friday will be Star Wars Night at Target Field and fans will receive a Royce Lewis City Connect bobble head.

Toronto Blue Jays: The Toronto Blue Jays come to Minneapolis the weekend after the Royals, June 6-8, for another three-game series with fun themed nights and promotions. There will be postgame fireworks on Friday, Saturday is Pride Day and Sunday is Kid's Day.

Seattle Mariners: The Seattle Mariners will take on the Twins at Target Field for a three-game weekday series June 24-26. Wednesday night is Peanuts night, celebrating the beloved icons' 75th anniversary and on Thursday fans will receive a Bailey Ober City Connect jersey.

San Diego Padres: The San Diego Padres will round out the month of August with a three-game weekend series. What makes this series special is that Friday has been dubbed "Nickelodeon/Spongebob" night.

The holidays

Mother's Day: The Twins take on the San Francisco Giants at Target Field at 1:10 p.m. on May 11.

Memorial Day: The Twins will be in Tampa Bay on Memorial Day taking on the Rays at 6:05 p.m.

Father's Day: The Twins will be in Houston taking on the Astros on June 15 for Father's Day at 1:10 p.m.

July 4: The Tampa Bay Rays are coming to town for an 3:10 p.m. matchup on Independence Day.

Seeing the Twins away from home

Milwaukee Brewers: The Twins will head next door for a three-game weekend series May 16-18.

Los Angeles Dodgers: The Twins will take on the 2024 World Series champs in Los Angeles July 21-23.

New York Yankees: The Twins head to the Bronx Aug. 11-13 to play at Yankee Stadium.

Chicago White Sox: The Twins travel to the windy city for a weekend series Aug. 22-24.

Philadelphia Phillies: The Twins round out the season with a three-game series in Philadelphia Sept. 26-28.

Visit the MLB website to see the Twins' full schedule.