Minnesota Twins' starting lineup for MLB Opening Day 2025 game announced

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are facing off against the St. Louis Cardinals for MLB Opening Day 2025 on Thursday.

The Cardinals are hosting the Twins at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, and the starting pitch is set for 3:15 p.m. CST.

Pundits are looking at Minnesota's 2025 season as an opportunity to build from. The team won its first playoff series in two decades two seasons ago, but ultimately eked out a 2024 record that saw the team just barely avoid losing more games than they won, thanks in large part to a late-season collapse.

We now know the starting lineups for both teams. Check them out below.

Starting lineups for Opening Day:

Minnesota Twins

Pitcher: Pablo López

Matt Wallner, RF Carlos Correa, SS Byron Buxton, CF Trevor Larnach, DH Ryan Jeffers, C Ty France, 1B Willi Castro, 2B Jose Miranda, 3B Harrison Bader, LF

St. Louis Cardinals

Pitcher: Sonny Gray

Lars Nootbaar, LF Willson Contreras, 1B Brendan Donovan, 2B Nolan Arenado, 3B Alec Burleson, DH Ivan Herrera, C Jordan Walker, RF Victor Scott, CF Masyn Wynn, SS

Thursday is the beginning of a three-game series for the Twins and Cardinals. The next two games are set for Saturday and Sunday afternoon. After that, the Twins continue on the road, taking on the Chicago White Sox, who last season broke the MLB's 62-year-old single-season record for the most losses during a season.

The Twins play their first home game of the season on April 3 at 3:10 p.m. when they host the Houston Astros at Target Field.

The home opener plans include a traditional breakfast on the plaza from 6 to 9 a.m. just outside Target Field, a traditional flyover will feature two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Minnesota National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing, and a special tribute to the late president and artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Michael Brindisi, involving a special performance by the cast of the current staging of "Grease."

A recent study in recent years found that the Minnesota Twins have one of the most affordable home openers, and this year's home opener initially listed ticket prices as low as $9 for some.