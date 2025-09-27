1 dead, 2 hurt after fire truck overturns in Yellow Medicine County

3 hurt after a Minneapolis shooting and more headlines for Saturday, Sept. 27

3 hurt after a Minneapolis shooting and more headlines for Saturday, Sept. 27

Authorities say one person is dead and two others, including a six-year-old, are hurt after a fire truck overturned near a school in Cottonwood, Minnesota, on Friday evening.

According to the Yellow Medicine County sheriff's office, the crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Authorities learned the truck, which was the only vehicle involved, had turned onto its side in a west ditch along 490th Street near Lakeview School.

The sheriff's office says the Wood Lake fire truck had been headed north when the crash happened. Authorities added that the truck, as well as everyone inside, was participating in the events for Lakeview's Homecoming celebration.

One of the three people inside was found trapped under the vehicle and died at the scene. That victim was identified Saturday afternoon as 43-year-old Patrick Remiger of Wood Lake.

The other two victims have been identified as 37-year-old Andrew Vanhecke and 6-year-old Beaux Vanhecke. They were first taken to Avera Marshall Hospital, but were later flown to Avera Sioux Falls. No word on their current condition.

Cottonwood is about 100 miles northeast of Sioux Falls.