Fire damages southeast Asian grocery store in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 52 Market and Trading on Wednesday.

The southeast Asian grocery store is located on the 900 block of Arcade Street.

Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire on the 900 block of Arcade Street at 0615. On arrival, crews found a... Posted by Saint Paul Fire Department on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

When crews arrived shortly after 6 a.m., they observed a small fire outside that was quickly extinguished, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Upon further investigation, crews believe that the fire started inside the store earlier in the morning. With no oxygen, the fire started to decay inside the store. When crews entered to investigate, the fire was reintroduced to oxygen, which reignited the flames.

Crews fought the fire for over two hours until finally getting smoke and fire conditions under control.

The store is believed to have been unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, officials said.

The fire remains under investigation, but at this time no one is suspected to have intentionally set the fire.