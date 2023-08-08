Fire detected in Superior National Forest believed to be caused by lightning

NEXT Weather Investigates: Summer of Smoke

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn. -- U.S. Forest Service officials say they've detected a three-acre fire inside the Superior National Forest in northern Minnesota.

According to officials, the fire - called the August Lake Fire - is located about 15 miles southeast of Ely by August and Heart lakes. The fire was first detected Monday from a plane. The fire is burning in heavy vegetation with difficult access.

The initial cause of the fire is believed to be lightning.

U.S. Forest Service

As of Tuesday, the fire is "creeping on the ground with 1-2 foot flame lengths," officials said.

Responders to the fire are using both aerial and ground suppression tactics.