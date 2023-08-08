Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire detected in Superior National Forest believed to be caused by lightning

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Investigates: Summer of Smoke
NEXT Weather Investigates: Summer of Smoke 04:21

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn. -- U.S. Forest Service officials say they've detected a three-acre fire inside the Superior National Forest in northern Minnesota.

According to officials, the fire - called the August Lake Fire - is located about 15 miles southeast of Ely by August and Heart lakes. The fire was first detected Monday from a plane. The fire is burning in heavy vegetation with difficult access.

RELATED: Summer of Smoke: The Minnesotans helping keep Canada's wildfires at bay

The initial cause of the fire is believed to be lightning.

screenshot-2023-08-08-at-1-38-22-pm.png
U.S. Forest Service

As of Tuesday, the fire is "creeping on the ground with 1-2 foot flame lengths," officials said.

Responders to the fire are using both aerial and ground suppression tactics. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 1:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.