Minnesota woman who traded places with twin following fatal Amish buggy crash pleads guilty to some charges

Charges: Identical twin tried to take fall for sister after Amish buggy crash

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. — A southern Minnesota woman pleaded guilty Wednesday after trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.

There were four children in the buggy at the time of the crash that occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2023. Two children, a 7- and 11-year-old, were killed. A 9- and 13-year-old were taken to St. Mary's Hospital with serious injuries.

Sarah Peterson was charged with 16 felonies, including criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation and aiding an offender, according to court documents. All 16 charges indicated that Sarah Peterson tried to conceal or take responsibility for her identical twin sister's criminal acts.

Court documents show Sarah Peterson pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting criminal vehicular operation. If a judge accepts the plea deal, she will be put on probation for four years and the prosecution will not argue for more than six months in jail.

Sarah Peterson's sister, Samantha Peterson, is facing 17 felonies, including criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation, driving under the influence, failure to provide proof of insurance, careless driving and speeding. Four other felony counts were dropped in December due to lack of probable cause.

Samantha Peterson was allegedly high on meth when she crashed into an Amish buggy on County Road 1 south of the intersection with County Road 102 near Sumner Center.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge DeGeorge said the fact the sisters are identical twins "added a lot of complexity" to the lengthy investigation.

DeGeorge says the inconsistencies included a review of an interview recording, which uncovered a conversation between the two sisters that indicated that "something might be up." He said another big piece of the investigation was being able to get a search warrant for the sisters' phones.

A search of Samantha Peterson's cellphone revealed a text she sent on the day of the crash, writing, in part, "I hit that Amish buggy and killed two ppl [sic]." She continued, "Made Sarah come there and take the fall for it so I wouldn't go to prison."

Sarah Peterson's sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 31.

Samantha Peterson's next court hearing is scheduled for June 10.

Note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 8, 2024.