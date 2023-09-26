Watch CBS News
2 children killed, 2 others injured after Amish buggy struck by motorist in SE Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. — Officials in southeastern Minnesota say two children are dead and two other children are injured - all siblings - after a crash between an Amish buggy and a motorist on Monday.

According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, the fatal crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. on County Road 1 south of the intersection with County Road 102, near Sumner Center.

The sheriff's office says a southbound 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV driven by a 35-year-old from Spring Valley collided with a southbound two-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy. 

There were four children in the buggy at the time of the crash. Two children, a 7- and 11-year-old, were killed. A 9- and 13-year-old were taken to St. Mary's Hospital with unknown injuries. 

The children are residents of rural Stewartville. 

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. 

