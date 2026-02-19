Minneapolis day care operator is 79th person charged in Feeding Our Future fraud

Another person has been charged in connection with Minnesota's Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, the 79th such case, according to court documents.

Fahima Mahamud was charged last week with one count of wire fraud.

Mahamud is accused, like others in the scheme, of taking advantage of a federal nutrition program meant to feed children. Charges say Mahamud operated a day care called Future Leaders Early Learning Center in south Minneapolis. Prosecutors allege her center at one point was claiming to serve 60,000 children monthly and falsifying invoices to justify reimbursement.

From December 2020 through July 2021, the center received more than $850,000 from Feeding Our Future, charges state, but spent only about $125,000 on food.

Court documents say Mahamud notified the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families on Feb. 10 that she planned to close the center. On Feb. 11, a new center unassociated with Mahamud registered to open in the same place.

Mahamud was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

According to court documents, 78 other people have been charged in connection with Feeding Our Future; 51 have pleaded guilty and seven others were convicted at trial.

Aimee Bock, the ringleader of the operation, was found guilty last March on multiple criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. She has yet to be sentenced, but could face up to 33 years in prison.

In total, prosecutors say the fraud scheme bilked the program out of more than $250 million.

Note: The video above originally aired Jan. 20, 2026.