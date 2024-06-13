Feeding Our Future audit finds Minnesota Dept. of Education's oversight "created opportunities for fraud"

MINNEAPOLIS — A legislative auditor report released Thursday determined that the Minnesota Department of Education's oversight of Feeding Our Future, the nonprofit which is accused of swindling $250 million during the COVID-19 pandemic, was "inadequate" and "created opportunities for fraud."

The 120-page report details the ways in which the department failed to act on prior warning signs about the nonprofit and was ill-prepared to hold Feeding Our Future accountable even before the pandemic struck.

Federal authorities have called this case "the largest pandemic fraud in the United States," as members of the nonprofit are accused of using the funds from two federal nutrition programs on luxury cars, jewelry, travel and property, while just a fraction went to feed low-income children.

The two programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in order to serve meals to child care and day care centers, among other locations. "Sponsors," including Feeding Our Future, manage sites where the meals are served, and are monitored by the Minnesota Department of Education.

The report found that the Minnesota Department of Education's last review of Feeding Our Future was in 2018, and though it found serious issues with the nonprofit's operations — including that it did not collect enrollment information from sites — failed to follow up.

Over the course of several reviews the department found that Feeding Our Future lacked financial resources and dedicated accounting staff, and noted that staff salaries were above average.

Still, the auditor said that by 2019, the nonprofit managed more than six times the number of sites than the average multisite sponsor. The department's payments to Feeding Our Future also increased by 2,800% between 2020 and 2021.

Between June of 2018 and December of 2021, the department received more than 30 complaints, which must be investigated by law. But the department's investigation procedures were "of limited usefulness" in the context of alleged fraud, the auditor found. At one point, the education department asked Feeding Our Future to investigate complaints about itself.

The Department of Education pushed back and said that the pandemic complicated its oversight procedures, and it lacked guidance from federal authorities on how to implement pandemic-era processes. Still, the auditor said the department failed to act on warning signs prior to the pandemic and "could have taken more decisive action sooner in its relationship with Feeding Our Future."

Commissioner of Education Willie Jett said that the department "disputes the OLA's characterization regarding the inadequacy of MDE's oversight."

"MDE's oversight of these programs met applicable standards and MDE made effective referrals to law enforcement," he added.

In response to the findings, the auditor offered a host of recommendations, including that the department should take additional steps to verify information, conduct follow-up reviews and revise its complaint investigation procedures.

The legislature should also establish criteria, or give the department the ability to create criteria that it must consider when determining eligible recipients for federal nutrition program funds, the auditor said.

The auditor released the report days after five people were found guilty of stealing more than $40 million in the Feeding Our Future trial. In all, 70 people face charges, though the founder Aimee Bock maintains her innocence.

One of the jurors was dismissed during deliberations after she reported that she'd received a $120,000 bribe with the promise of more if she voted to acquit those accused in the case. On Wednesday, federal agents raided a string of Twin Cities homes in search of who tried to bribe her.

Note: The above video first aired on June 11, 2024.