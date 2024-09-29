Fallen Burnsville firefighter among those memorialized Sunday outside state capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Sunday marked a solemn day at the state capitol as firefighters and their families spent the afternoon commemorating those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Adam Finseth was among those honored Sunday. The Burnsville firefighter and paramedic was killed in the line of duty back in February, alongside police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand.

Finseth, along with the four other firefighters honored; Arthur Clark Sr., Lloyd Conley Sr., Kayla Giefer and Thomas McDonough Jr.; now have their names etched into Minnesota's Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the state capitol.

One by one, the names of the more than 240 Minnesota firefighters who died in the line of duty were read aloud from the honor roll that dates back to 1881.

"We must take up the cause to never take for granted the sacrifice that is born by families and loved ones," said Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Adam Finseth Finseth family

For family, Sunday's ceremony remembering Finseth helps sooth the pain of loss, at least temporarily.

"After these moments is when it gets really hard again," said Finseth's brother-in-law, Austin Smith.

Family is still coming to grips with the loss of the man who wanted nothing more than to be a Burnsville firefighter.

"We're having to let go of the future that I thought I would have with my brother. Thinking about his children is a daily concern," said Amber Smith, Finseth's sister.

Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann said Fineseth will be remembered both for his positivity and energy.

"It's a lot. It's never easy to lose somebody that's such a great team member, brought so much to the team," said Jungmann.

Finseth's legacy will now be a permanent fixture, among hundreds of others who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"Adam can always be a hero and someone we can look up to he set the example for all of us," said Jungmann.