Slain Burnsville firefighter Adam Finseth honored at Minnesota Capitol It was a solemn day at the state capitol as Minnesotans spent their afternoon commemorating firefighters who've lost their lives in the line of duty. The five firefighters honored Sunday now have their names etched into Minnesota's Fallen Firefighter Memorial. They include Burnsville firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth, who was killed in the line of duty in February.