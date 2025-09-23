Nicole Mitchell, former state senator, to be sentenced on burglary charges Tuesday

Nicole Mitchell to be sentenced on burglary charges

A former Minnesota state senator convicted of burglary will learn her sentence on Tuesday.

A jury found Nicole Mitchell guilty of felony first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools in July. Mitchell broke into her stepmother's Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, home in April 2024.

Mitchell's sentencing, which was delayed due to her attorney's illness, is set to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday. In court filings, her attorneys have asked that her felony convictions be reduced to misdemeanors. The prosecution, meanwhile, has requested a six-month stay in the Becker County Jail for Mitchell.

In its filing, the state argued Mitchell "shamelessly refused to resign from her public office for over a year" and "has not publicly acknowledged any sort of wrongdoing."

A week after her conviction, Mitchell resigned from the state Senate. She represented parts of Woodbury and Maplewood. A special election to fill her seat will be held on Nov. 4.