Special elections scheduled for Minnesota Senate seats formerly held by Nicole Mitchell, Bruce Anderson

Special elections will be held on the same day to fill the two seats vacated in the Minnesota Senate by Bruce Anderson and Nicole Mitchell.

Gov. Tim Walz announced early Tuesday afternoon that both elections will be held on Nov. 4, 2025. If needed, special primaries for candidates will be held on Aug. 26.

Anderson, a Republican who represented District 29, died unexpectedly last week at the age of 75.

Meanwhile, Mitchell – a DFLer for District 47 – resigned from her seat after being found guilty earlier this month of felony first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools for breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes on April 22, 2024.

Candidates will have between July 30 and Aug. 6 to file with either the Secretary of State or county auditors.