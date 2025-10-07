Ex-Northfield teacher pleads guilty to sending nude photos to students

A former Northfield Middle School teacher pleaded guilty Monday to sending sexual photos of herself to children, court documents show.

Katie Hanson, 38, entered a guilty plea via petition to one count of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child. It's part of a proposed plea deal that would dismiss a second count of the same against her and earn her a stay of imposition with five years of probation, community service and restitution, if applicable. The deal would also require her to testify in the case of Gabriel Crombie, a school resource officer accused of helping Hanson cover up the sexting incidents.

The plea deal needs to be approved at Hanson's sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Last December, a student reported Hanson sent her and other boys photos via Snapchat. The boy also said he told Crombie about Hanson's behavior, but police found no documentation of the report.

Charging documents said Hanson admitted to sending nude photos to several boys, the youngest of whom was in eighth grade. She told investigators Crombie approached her in April about a report made by a teacher, at which point she confessed "everything" to him. Crombie allegedly said he was going to "do her a favor" and "let the case go" and the two began a relationship.

Hanson resigned from Northfield Public Schools in December.

Crombie is charged with a felony count of aiding an offender and a gross misdemeanor count of misconduct. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites:

Note: The video above originally aired May 16, 2025.