Ex-Northfield teacher sent nude photos to students and SRO covered it up, charges say

A former Northfield Middle School teacher is accused of sending sexual photos of herself to high school students, and a former school resource officer is accused of covering up the incidents.

The two were charged in Rice County on Thursday. Charging documents say a student came forward in December to report that Katie Hanson, 37, was sending photos via Snapchat, and she had some of the photos on her phone. The student noted that she knew a report had been made in March 2024 with Gabriel Crombie, 33, who was a school resource officer at the time.

The student estimated that Hanson was communicating with a dozen boys, charges say. An officer interviewed one of the boys, who said he had received photos from Hanson for about a week. The boy believed some of the photos were taken from inside the school building.

At one point in the conversation, Hanson had invited him over to her home, which he declined, documents say. The boy also noted he told Crombie about the incident in March of 2024, according to the charges.

Charges say that Northfield police could not find Crombie's documentation of the reports.

In a post-Miranda interview, Hanson said she sent nude photos to several boys, documents say. Some of the boys sent photos back, she said. Documents say that she knew she interacted with "a few" boys, the youngest of whom was in eighth grade.

Hanson went on to say that she stopped when she started dating Crombie. That relationship developed when Crombie approached her on April 25, 2024 about a report made by a teacher. Charges say Hanson told Crombie "everything," and Crombie responded that he was going to "do her a favor" and "let the case go."

Officers then interviewed Crombie, who had recently left Northfield police for another agency. Crombie said he "cornered" two students about the Snapchats, but they denied having any proof. According to the charges, Crombie said he did not create a report because he had hundreds of small reports every single day. He admitted to interviewing Hanson, who he said denied that any of the images or chats were saved.

When officers interviewed the two students Crombie spoke to, documents say one of them said he pulled out a copy of the nude images to show Crombie. One of the boys then told police that Crombie took approximately five to six photographs on his cell phone and told him he could delete the images.

Police drafted a search warrant for Hanson's phone and found Snapchat images and chats.

According to Northfield schools, Hanson is no longer a teacher in the district. She was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 9, 2024 and resigned on Dec. 11, 2024.

"I recognize that circumstances like these can cause anger and diminish trust," said Superintendent Matt Hillmann. "I share your anger. While we cannot account for all adverse human behavior, we continue to be vigilant in safeguarding our students."

Hanson is charged with two felony counts of sending sexually explicit electronic communications to a minor. Crombie is charged with a felony count of aiding an offender and a gross misdemeanor count of misconduct.

