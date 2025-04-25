Watch CBS News
Vikings

Tracking every Vikings pick in the 2025 NFL draft

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

The 2025 NFL draft is underway, and with limited picks, the Minnesota Vikings will need to make each selection count.

The Vikings entered the draft with a league-low four picks, and after standing pat in the first round and drafting an offensive lineman, they have just three across the remaining six rounds.

WCCO is tracking every pick the Vikings make in the 2025 NFL draft below.

First round, No. 24 overall: OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

We'll likely never know if the Vikings were offered a package to trade down from this pick, or how tempting the deal was. Regardless, the Vikings got a potential immediate starter at a position of need (left guard) who also has the versatility to serve as a swing lineman.

Jackson has the prototypical frame for an NFL guard and plenty of experience at the position, but also moved out to left tackle last season for the Buckeyes and played well. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah both praised Jackson for the unselfish move and highlighted his strength in both the run and pass game.

Third round, No. 102 overall: Tai Felton, Maryland

After acquiring the 102nd and 142nd picks in a trade with the Houston Texans, the Vikings selected 6 foot, 2 inch wide receiver Tai Felton. 

Fifth round, No. 139 overall

The fifth round of the draft will take place on Saturday. We'll update this as soon as the Vikings make a pick.

Sixth round, No. 187 overall

The sixth round of the draft will take place on Saturday. We'll update this as soon as the Vikings make a pick.

