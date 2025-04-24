Minnesota Vikings take offensive lineman Donovan Jackson in 1st round of 2025 NFL draft

What will the Vikings do in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft?

The Minnesota Vikings added some talent at the offensive line in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, taking Donovan Jackson out of Ohio State at pick No. 24.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Jackson started 40 out of 55 games for the Buckeyes before helping Ohio State win the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship against Notre Dame. He was a three-year starter at left guard before moving to left tackle midway through his senior season after an injury at that position.

Jackson was the third guard taken behind Alabama's Tyler Booker at No. 12 and North Dakota State's Gray Zabel at No. 18.

NFL Media's Bucky Brooks rated Jackson as his No. 2 interior offensive lineman, writing that Jackson "mauls defenders with a violent style that meshes with a power-based offensive attack."

Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. George Walker IV / AP

The Vikings say Jackson could compete for the left guard role.

"He's got size. He's got length. He's got power," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. "A lot of things that we're very excited about."

Jackson is now the fourth player drafted from Ohio State by the Vikings in the first round of the NFL Draft and the 14th player drafted from Ohio State in any round by Minnesota.

Minnesota entered the draft with a league-low four picks: Nos. 24, 97, 139 and 187.

Jackson is the latest addition in a busy offseason for the Vikings. The team overhauled the trenches on both sides of the ball, signing defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries. They bolstered the secondary with returning players — Harrison Smith, Theo Jackson and Byron Murphy Jr. — and new faces, such as Isaiah Rodgers. Even the skill positions got a boost, with a trade for young running back Jordan Mason and a flyer on gadget receiver Rondale Moore.

Day 2 of the NFL draft starts at 5 p.m. Friday.

Some of the Vikings reported for voluntary offseason work this week, including presumed starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy.