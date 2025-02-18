Teen who escaped deputy in Chaska back in custody

Health officials warn of frostbite dangers, and more headlines

Authorities in southern Minnesota say they have arrested a teen who escaped a deputy's custody last month while being transported to a juvenile detention center.

Authorities following an anonymous tip found the 17-year-old Monday evening at a home in Mankato, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested and is being held pending a court appearance.

The boy ran from a Blue Earth deputy while walking from a squad car to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center in Chaska on Jan. 26, the sheriff's office said. At least nine agencies, including the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, aided in the initial search for the teen.