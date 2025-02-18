Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen who escaped deputy in Chaska back in custody

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Health officials warn of frostbite dangers, and more headlines
Health officials warn of frostbite dangers, and more headlines 03:05

Authorities in southern Minnesota say they have arrested a teen who escaped a deputy's custody last month while being transported to a juvenile detention center.

Authorities following an anonymous tip found the 17-year-old Monday evening at a home in Mankato, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested and is being held pending a court appearance.

The boy ran from a Blue Earth deputy while walking from a squad car to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center in Chaska on Jan. 26, the sheriff's office said. At least nine agencies, including the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, aided in the initial search for the teen.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.