Chaska police searching for teen who escaped deputy's custody

CHASKA, Minn. — Police in the southwest Twin Cities metro are searching for a teen who escaped custody Sunday morning while being transported to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Chaska Police Department says a 17-year-old boy escaped in the area of the Carver County Government Center around 8:24 a.m.

The boy is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pajama pants and no shoes.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a civil emergency was declared for parts of eastern Carver County.

Residents in the area are encouraged to check their garages and sheds for signs of the boy.

Anyone who sees someone matching the boy's description of signs he may have been in the area is asked to call 911.

At 1:40 p.m, police called off the search for the teen without locating him. Chaska police say officers will continue to check the area throughout the day.