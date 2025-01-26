Watch CBS News
Local News

Chaska police searching for teen who escaped deputy's custody

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Jan. 26, 2025
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Jan. 26, 2025 01:08

CHASKA, Minn. — Police in the southwest Twin Cities metro are searching for a teen who escaped custody Sunday morning while being transported to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Chaska Police Department says a 17-year-old boy escaped in the area of the Carver County Government Center around 8:24 a.m.

The boy is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pajama pants and no shoes.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a civil emergency was declared for parts of eastern Carver County.

Residents in the area are encouraged to check their garages and sheds for signs of the boy.

Anyone who sees someone matching the boy's description of signs he may have been in the area is asked to call 911.

At 1:40 p.m, police called off the search for the teen without locating him. Chaska police say officers will continue to check the area throughout the day.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.