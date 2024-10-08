Twin Cities firefighters get up close look at electric fire truck

NEW HOPE, Minn. — Cutting-edge technology is working to make fighting fires safer and more eco-friendly. It's a movement Minnesota has been a leader in.

On Tuesday in New Hope, firefighters from the West Metro Fire-Rescue District got a chance to see new technology up close.

The electric fire truck certainly doesn't have the same roar of a diesel truck, but it looks exactly like a traditional red fire truck.

Of course, with any new technology there can be a bit of reluctance. That's why Pierce Manufacturing and MacQueen are taking the new truck around the country to show those fighting fires on the frontlines how it works.

The truck reduces carbon emissions, but its quiet nature also allows for better communication and operations, which makes it safer for first responders.

It does cost close to $2 million, which is about double the cost of a traditional truck. The cost hasn't stopped cities like St. Paul and Roseville from moving towards electric.

"It's being able to budget for it," MacQueen sales representative Dan Corcoran said. "It's the right thing to do, it's the safe thing to do for crews that are here."

The truck on display Tuesday is on the streets in four locations across the country and in Canada.

The trucks are made in Appleton, Wisconsin. Minnesota has also played a part in manufacturing parts for electric fire trucks with a plant in Wyoming.

Beret Leone will have more on the electric fire trucks on WCCO News on Tuesday evening.