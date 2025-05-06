Man sentenced for helping girlfriend cover up baby's drowning in hotel bathtub

A man who pleaded guilty to helping his girlfriend cover up the drowning of her child in a hotel bathtub has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

A judge handed down a 74-month sentence for 20-year-old Edwin Trudeau on Monday, with credit for 145 days already served. He pleaded guilty to one count of aiding an offender after the fact in February.

Charging documents say Trudeau's girlfriend, 21-year-old Esperanza Harding, drowned her baby in a bathtub at a Bloomington hotel in February 2024. She texted Trudeau before doing so, threatening to kill the child, then texted him again after the drowning, a criminal complaint said.

Trudeau then went to the hotel and unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate the child before telling Harding to throw the body in the garbage, which she did, court documents state.

"Mr. Trudeau attempted to help conceal a violent, heartbreaking act," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "All of our thoughts are with Mateo's family; they should be getting ready to celebrate his second birthday. Instead, they're left with a lifetime of grief. Mr. Trudeau is being held accountable for his actions."

Harding pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December and was sentenced to 32 years in prison in March, with credit for just over a year served.

