Man pleads guilty to helping girlfriend drown child in Bloomington hotel

A man has pleaded guilty to helping his girlfriend drown her child in a hotel bathtub in Bloomington last year.

Edwin Trudeau,19, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of aiding an offender after the fact, according to court records.

Authorities say they interviewed Trudeau's girlfriend, Esperanza Harding, 21, after she went to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis in March 2024 asking about her son. According to charges, Harding told police her 8-month-old son died at the hospital. The hospital said they had no record of the boy.

Officials say Harding eventually told police the boy died at a hotel in Bloomington on Feb. 28, 2024. Charges say Harding was taking a bath in the hotel when the boy started crying in the other room. She texted Trudeau saying she was going to kill the boy, then texted him again after drowning him, the complaint states.

Prosecutors say Trudeau went to the hotel and unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate the child, then told Harding to throw his body in the garbage, which she did.

"My thoughts are with Mateo's family," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "This was a devastating act that Mr. Trudeau attempted to help conceal. While nothing brings Mateo back to his family, both Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Harding are being held accountable for their actions."

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, a plea deal caps Trudeau's sentence at 7 years, 2 months. His sentencing is scheduled for May 5.

Harding previously pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder. The attorney's office says she will be sentenced to 32 years in prison as part of her plea deal. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 6.

