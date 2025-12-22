Eagan church damaged in fire receives thousands in donations and a temporary home

Grace Slavic Church found a temporary home for services Sunday, after a devastating fire just days before.

The church, with services primarily in Russian, was at Christ Lutheran just down the street.

"I started to cry, it was shocking," said Diana Afanasyev, wife of the church deacon, Andrey Afanasyev, when she first saw the charred inside of the church.

Two people who were inside made it out safely, Diana Afanasyev said, but the church is destroyed.

"We are not sure what started it. It was accidental, it was one of the Christmas decorations," said Diana Afanasyev.

A spokesperson for the city of Eagan said on Friday the cause is under investigation.

Since the fire, there's been an outpouring of support from nearby churches and the community. Thousands of dollars have been raised for the church in just days, as hope remains to build again.

"Fifteen plus churches reached out to us, we know, and they offered their buildings," said Diana Afanasyev. "When you feel people flocking in to help, people who don't even know you, it makes you feel that you know truly God's love."