Fire damages church in Eagan; investigation underway

Investigators are working to learn the cause of a fire that damaged a church in Eagan, Minnesota, on Friday afternoon, city officials said.

Eagan firefighters responded to the blaze at Grace Slavic Church on Diffley Road at 4:10 p.m.

Crews from Apple Valley, Bloomington, Burnsville, Inver Grove Heights, Mendota Heights, Richfield and the South Metro Fire Department helped to put out the flames, according to Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle.

A fire burns inside Grace Slavic Church in Eagan, Minnesota, on Dec. 19, 2025. WCCO

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

Firefighters were putting out hotspots at the church on Friday evening.