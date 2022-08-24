Driver dies after rear-ending stopped pickup truck on Highway 169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver was killed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Highway 169 in Plymouth Tuesday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Glenn Miller of New Hope was southbound on the highway when he struck a stationary pickup truck.
Miller, 67, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died of his injuries, the patrol said.
The other driver, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
