Driver dies after rear-ending stopped pickup truck on Highway 169 in Plymouth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver was killed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Highway 169 in Plymouth Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Glenn Miller of New Hope was southbound on the highway when he struck a stationary pickup truck.

Miller, 67, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died of his injuries, the patrol said.

The other driver, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 7:30 AM

