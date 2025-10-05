Former leader of St. Paul faith-based nonprofit pleads guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material

The former executive director of a faith-based addiction organization in the Twin Cities pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Drew Brooks, 67, of Roseville, was charged in May with 12 counts of possessing pornographic work involving a minor. If his plea petition is accepted at sentencing, nine of those counts will be dropped.

Brooks' sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 24. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted authorities in 2022 about the dissemination of child sexual abuse material stemming from Brooks' address. Several more tips came in between October 2023 and April 2024, according to the complaint.

Last October, authorities searched Brooks' home, seizing computers, flash drives and printed abuse material found in his home office, the complaint states.

Authorities said they found three dozen printed images of abuse material, 21 of which featured child victims known to law enforcement. Brooks allegedly told police he recognized the folder containing the images and knew they were abuse material, but had forgotten the folder existed.

Brooks was the executive director of Faith Partners, the focus of which is "equipping people of faith to serve with an informed, compassionate response to the risk and prevalence of addiction and related mental health (such as anxiety and depression) issues," according to its website.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.