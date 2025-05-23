Leader of faith-based Twin Cities organization accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

U of M student released from ICE custody, and more headlines

U of M student released from ICE custody, and more headlines

U of M student released from ICE custody, and more headlines

The executive director of a faith-based addiction organization in the Twin Cities faces a dozen felony charges after investigators said they found child sexual abuse material in his home.

Drew Brooks, 67, of Roseville, Minnesota, is charged with 12 counts of possessing pornographic work involving a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County.

Ramsey County

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted authorities in 2022 about dissemination of child sexual abuse material stemming from Brooks' address. Several more tips came in between October 2023 and April 2024, according to the complaint.

In October 2024, authorities searched Brooks' home, seizing computers, flash drives and printed abuse material found in his home office, the complaint states.

Authorities said they found three dozen printed images of abuse material, 21 of which featured child victims known to law enforcement. Brooks allegedly told police he recognized the folder containing the images and knew they were abuse material, but had forgotten the folder existed.

Brooks allegedly admitted to authorities that he had looked at abuse material that week, and that they would find more on his laptop, which they did.

Brooks is not in custody. He is the executive director of Faith Partners, the focus of which is "equipping people of faith to serve with an informed, compassionate response to the risk and prevalence of addiction and related mental health (such as anxiety and depression) issues," according to its website.

WCCO has reached out to Faith Partners for comment.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.