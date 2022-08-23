DPS head calls State Fair security plan "most robust" in many years

MINNEAPOLIS -- The "Great Minnesota Get-Together" kicks off in just a matter of hours now, and state leaders and fair organizers say your safety at the Minnesota State Fair is the number-one priority.

There will be hundreds officers on site from dozens of agencies. Minnesotans coming to the fair starting Thursday will again be greeted with metal detectors at entrances. They were first a part of the safety plan last year.

That's just one piece of a what officials say is a robust plan to keep fairgoers safe while they enjoy the fun.

"We're confident we have a good plan to keep this a safe and great State Fair," State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla said.

The fair revived its police department this year after disbanding last year. Dozens more officers from 55 law enforcement agencies across the state are lending a hand. All tolled, 200 officers will patrol the fairgrounds.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension did a threat assessment beforehand, as it has in years past.

"The threat level for threats to the fair is extremely low, and then beyond that, Chief Knafla brought in what I would argue is the most robust and the most versatile and most flexible plan since, well, I've been a cop since '77. I've worked here damn near every year since then," Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said.

The plan includes security outside the gates as well as within, and the fair has security cameras across the 322-acre grounds.

Knafla says law enforcement will double down resources in specific areas as needed.

"We're also going to have more officers down in the problem spots that we typically see the issues," Knafla said.

If there's an emergency, call 911. But if you're at the fair and need police, fire or medical assistance, and it's not urgent or life-threatening, dial 651-291-1111 instead.

There are first aid sites on the west end near the Grandstand and police station, or on the east side outside the 4-H building.

Fair police say the metal detectors implemented last year were very effective, working as a deterrent for bringing in prohibited items. No weapons, fireworks, alcohol, bikes or skateboards are allowed in.