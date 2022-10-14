DFL incumbent AG Keith Ellison and GOP challenger Jim Schultz spar in 1st debate

ST. PAUL, Minn. – DFL incumbent Keith Ellison and GOP challenger Jim Schultz sparred in their first debate to be the state's top legal officer, contrasting their visions for the office of the attorney general in Minnesota.

Violent crime, abortion policy and the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal were defining issues in the hour-long debate hosted by MPR News Friday.

Republicans haven't won statewide office since 2006, but it's been more than 50 years since their candidate was the Minnesota attorney general. They see this year as an opportunity, with polls showing the race neck-and-neck between Ellison, who's fighting for a second term, and Schultz, a political newcomer and most recently worked as an attorney at an investment firm.

Candidates differ on role of office when it comes to crime

The first question of both candidates underscored one of the deepest rifts between them: what is the primary role of the attorney general's office?

Schultz said Ellison should've done more in his capacity as attorney general to respond to an increase violent crime in Minnesota, while Ellison stressed that prosecuting those cases is largely a local decision.

"I'm going to add dramatically more criminal prosecutors to the office. We have to have it," Schultz said. "It's embarrassing that the attorney general has not done this. You need to respond to this historic moment in our state."

Schultz, vowed to beef up the criminal division—which currently stands at three prosecutors—even if it means reallocating resources. Two decades ago, there were 12, according to an Axios report.

Ellison, by contrast, argued that the attorney general should assist local prosecutors when asked—and Ellison said the office has responded accordingly to those requests. Most notably, his office took the lead on Derek Chauvin's murder case for the killing of George Floyd.

"The job is to stand with and defend Minnesotans who are being victimized by predatory business practices. It is to represent our state agencies. It is to be there on the side of consumers," Ellison said. "That is what our historic role has been and what it should be."

When asked if he would prosecute a police officer for killing someone, Schultz said he would and said he would fight to uphold Chauvin's conviction, which is pending appeal.

Ellison takes Schultz to task on abortion

Moderator Mike Mulcahy asked both candidates to articulate their positions on abortion. Ellison said he supports abortion rights and would defend them for Minnesotans and those who come to the state seeking the procedure.

"Women and everyone in our state can count on me to stand up for their rights to have a safe legal abortion. Full stop," he said.

Abortion rights here are protected by a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision. Schultz described himself as "pro-life" but said he would not use the office to affect policy on abortion.

"I will not be in the legislative debates around abortion or other issues that are not intrinsically connected, the work of the attorney general's office, whatever the law in Minnesota is around abortion, I will enforce and defend it," he said.

Ellison pushed back on Schultz's response: "[U.S. Supreme Court Justices] Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett and all said, 'I'll just follow the law.' What did they do the second they got a chance to rip down Roe? That's exactly what they did."

When asked why he did not appeal a judge's decision striking down many abortion restrictions in Minnesota, including a 24-hour waiting period, Ellison said his office dedicated significant time and resources defending the case at the district court level and that "an appeal was not in the interest" of Minnesotans.

"Feeding our Future" alleged fraud investigation spills over into debate

The Feeding Our Future scandal, in which 50 were indicted for allegedly stealing $250 million intended to feed hungry children during the pandemic, has become an issue in the final weeks of the campaigns for governor, state auditor and attorney general.

Republicans accuse Gov. Tim Walz's administration for not doing enough to stopping the fraud. Ellison defended the investigation during Friday's debate.

"This is a successful investigation and prosecution that was a collaboration between federal authorities and the state of Minnesota," Ellison said. "Because of the collaboration, we believe that this whole thing has been pulled out root and branch."

Schultz blamed Ellison for demonstrating "remarkable incompetence" by "presiding over the greatest fraud in Minnesota history," and argued he could've done more as attorney general, including subpoenaing bank records for the people accused of being connected to the scandal.

"The fact is you were completely missing an action and the result is $250 million, at least that we know of, has gone out the door to people everyone knew were fraudsters," he said. "If that is a success, I would want to see what failure looks like because this is the greatest failure in nonprofit oversight in Minnesota's history."