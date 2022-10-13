Watch CBS News
Three plea hearings Thursday in Feeding Our Future fraud case

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Plea hearings are scheduled Thursday in a massive COVID-19 fraud case in Minnesota.

Court records show three people charged in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme -- Hadith Yusuf Ahmed, Bekam Merdassa and Hanna Marakegn -- are due in court.

Forty-nine people in total have been charged.

They are accused of stealing $250 million dollars that was meant to feed low-income kids during the pandemic.  

First published on October 13, 2022 / 6:41 AM

