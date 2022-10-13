Three plea hearings Thursday in Feeding Our Future fraud case

Three plea hearings Thursday in Feeding Our Future fraud case

Three plea hearings Thursday in Feeding Our Future fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS -- Plea hearings are scheduled Thursday in a massive COVID-19 fraud case in Minnesota.

Court records show three people charged in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme -- Hadith Yusuf Ahmed, Bekam Merdassa and Hanna Marakegn -- are due in court.

Forty-nine people in total have been charged.

They are accused of stealing $250 million dollars that was meant to feed low-income kids during the pandemic.