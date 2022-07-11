Several abortion restrictions ruled unconstitutional by Minnesota district court

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A state district court ruled on Monday that several of Minnesota's abortion restrictions violate the state constitution.

Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan's ruling bans the state's 24-hour waiting period that requires patients to delay their abortion care after consulting with a healthcare provider.

The ruling rids of the requirement that young people notify both parents before they can receive abortion care and the disclosure of certain information before most abortions.

Bans on qualified advanced-practice clinicians providing abortion care and on the provision of second-trimester abortion care outside of hospitals are lifted as well as regulations that subject abortion providers to felony criminal penalties for regulatory infractions.

The court ruled that these abortion laws violated the right to privacy under the Minnesota Constitution. It also ruled the informed consent law violates the right to free speech because it is "misleading and confusing."

"In light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, every piece of red tape matters for Minnesotans and people traveling to Minnesota for abortion care," said Shayla Walker, Executive Director of Our Justice, a plaintiff in the case. "Today's ruling is an important step toward making abortion accessible to everyone who needs it."

His order took effect immediately, meaning the limits can't be enforced.

Planned Parenthood North Central States called the ruling a "great victory."

"For far too long, politicians and judges have been controlling our bodies with medically unnecessary laws. Now, Minnesota can get back to providing abortion care with far less government interference," president and CEO Sarah Stoesz said. "We've thought for too long that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade was untouchable at the federal level, and now here we are. We can't take abortion access for granted."

Meanwhile, the group Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life is calling for the ruling to be appealed.

"The laws challenged in this case are commonsense measures that support and empower pregnant women. Today's ruling striking them down is extreme and without a foundation in the Minnesota Constitution," MCCL executive director Scott Fischbach said. "Even the U.S. Supreme Court, under Roe v. Wade and subsequent decisions, allowed these very modest types of laws. Yet today's ruling blocks them and prevents Minnesotans from enacting reasonable protections for unborn children and their mothers. The decision must be appealed."

Speaking to reporters, Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz called on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison to appeal the ruling and accused him of doing too little to defend the laws, which were adopted by the Legislature.

While Ellison is an abortion rights supporter, he acknowledged previously that his office had an obligation to defend the restrictions.

"My team and I are reviewing the 140-page decision and are beginning to consult with our clients about any next steps," the attorney general said in a statement. "It's clear Judge Gilligan, who has had this case for three years, has put much thought into this decision that he clearly did not take lightly."