Closing arguments in Derrick Thompson trial expected Thursday

Derrick Thompson trial nears end after days of emotional testimony, and more headlines

Closing arguments are expected Thursday in the trial of a man accused of killing five young women in a crash in south Minneapolis.

The prosecution and defense rested their cases in Derrick Thompson's trial on Wednesday. He is charged with five counts of third-degree murder and 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

Derrick Thompson's defense alleged he was not the driver in the June 16, 2023, crash, instead pinning the blame on his brother, Damarco Thompson. The brother took the stand Wednesday after being subpoenaed, saying he was not even in the car during the crash, let alone driving it.

During the trial, jurors also heard from a state trooper who alleged Derrick Thompson was speeding before the crash, a Minneapolis police officer whose body camera captured the aftermath of the crash, family members of the victims and others.

Salma Abdikadir, 20; Sabiriin Ali, 17; Sahra Gesaade, 20; Sagal Hersi, 19; and Siham Odhowa, 19 were killed in the crash, which happened on East Lake Street just off Interstate 35W.

Prosecutors allege Thompson drew the attention of a state trooper on Interstate 35W by driving erratically at more than 100 mph. Before the trooper turned his emergency lights on, Thompson allegedly cut across several lanes of traffic and exited onto East Lake Street, still speeding. Surveillance cameras captured the crash itself.

Derrick Thompson was convicted last fall of several federal drug-related charges in connection to the crash and received an eight-year sentence. He rejected a proposed plea deal from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for the state charges last summer.

Derrick Thompson is the son of former DFL state Rep. John Thompson.