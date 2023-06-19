Community prepares to lay 5 young women killed in south Minneapolis crash to rest

MINNEAPOLIS -- A community continues to grieve an unthinkable loss as they prepare to lay five young women killed by a speeding driver to rest Monday.

At the Dar Al Farooq Center in Bloomington, there will be an open prayer for the community at 1:30 p.m.

"These were individuals who had a bright future," Dar Al Farooq Center's Mosque Director Khalid Omar told WCCO over the weekend. "We're talking about the pearls. We're talking about the bright stars of our community."

The center is expecting upwards of 1,000 people to come to pray and pay their respects.

After that, attendants will head to the Garden of Eden Islamic Cemetary in Burnsville to bury all five young women.

Sahra Gesaade, 20, Salma Abdikadir, 20, Sagal Hersi, 19, Siham Adam, 19, Sabiriin Ali, 17 Dar Al Farooq Center

On Sunday, the medical examiner confirmed the identities previously released by the Dar Al Farooq Center: Sabiriin Ali (17), Sahra Gesaade (20), Salma Abdikadir (20), Sagal Hersi (19) and Siham Adam (17).

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a speeding driver exiting Interstate 35W hit another vehicle at the intersection of Second Avenue and Lake Street around 10:15 p.m. Friday. The other vehicle was occupied by the five young women identified above, all of whom were killed.

Minneapolis police aren't sharing much about the driver, but say it was a man they suspected was under the influence.

After the impact of the crash, police say he tried to run but was arrested nearby.

CBS News

WCCO asked legal analyst Joe Tamburino about the possible charges the driver could be facing.

"The prosecution basically will have a choice between two types of charges," he said. "First, would be what's called murder in the third degree, that means you did something that was extremely dangerous, greater than regular negligence, and it has a high penalty, you can go to prison for up to 25 years per charge. And then you have the lesser charge, which is criminal vehicular homicide, that's when you cause a death based on your negligent driving. Now that's a lesser charge, you can't get more than 10 years for charge. In that case, I would think something like this, where you have someone driving in such a way causing the death of five young women that the prosecutor would charge murder third degree."

Police have yet to name the person responsible. The crash remains under investigation.

There's been a lot of support so far for this shocking loss to the community. An online fundraiser has so far raised more than $340,000.