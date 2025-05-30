State trooper returns to witness stand in trial of Derrick Thompson, accused in crash that killed 5

A Minnesota state trooper will return to the witness stand on Friday to face cross examination from the defense in the trial of Derrick Thompson, the son of a former Minnesota lawmaker charged in a deadly 2023 crash in Minneapolis that killed five young women.

Thompson faces five counts of third-degree murder and 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the crash on June 16, 2023. Five friends died in the collision: Salma Abdikadir, 20; Sabiriin Ali, 17; Sahra Gesaade, 20; Sagal Hersi, 19; and Siham Odhowa, 19.

On Thursday, the prosecution and defense laid the groundwork for the evidence they say jurors will hear and see, with prosecutors alleging Thompson drew the attention of trooper Andres Guerra on Interstate 35W by driving erratically and at dangerous speeds.

Guerra testified on Thursday that he watched the rented SUV Thompson was allegedly driving weave in and out of traffic and lanes.

Derrick Thompson HCSO

According to court documents, Thompson allegedly cut across several lanes of traffic, exited on East Lake Street, blew through a red light and smashed into the victims' vehicle.

In opening statements on Thursday, prosecutors say Thompson omitted guilt with his actions that day, as evidence will show he ran from the scene immediately following the crash.

"The cause of these deaths, and the pain and the suffering that followed, is present here in this courtroom today, and his name is Derrick Thompson, and he is sitting right there and he is the defendant in this case," said prosecutor Joseph Paquette.

Thompson's defense team, however, says it wasn't him behind the wheel — it was Thompson's brother, who hasn't been arrested or charged in connection to the case. They say they have evidence to back up their claim.

"When the dust settles and smoke clears, you'll see multiple doors to this vehicle open," said defense attorney Tyler Bliss. "You will see DNA of multiple people in this car who are seen renting the vehicle 35 minutes before this occurs."

WCCO has a camera inside the courtroom and will break down the key moments.

This story will be updated.