Opening statements in Derrick Thompson's trial pushed back

Derrick Thompson’s defense to claim someone else was driving during fatal crash

Derrick Thompson’s defense to claim someone else was driving during fatal crash

Derrick Thompson’s defense to claim someone else was driving during fatal crash

Opening statements in the trial of a man accused of killing five young women in a 2023 crash, which were expected to begin Thursday morning, have been delayed.

Derrick Thompson, the son of a former Minnesota lawmaker, is charged with five counts of third-degree murder and 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Jury selection started Tuesday.

It's not clear when the opening statements will begin.

The June 16, 2023 crash killed five friends:

Salma Abdikadir, 20

Sabiriin Ali, 17

Sahra Gesaade, 20

Sagal Hersi, 19

Siham Odhowa, 19



Prosecutors allege Thompson drew the attention of a state trooper on Interstate 35W by driving erratically at more than 100 mph.

Before the trooper turned their emergency lights on, Thompson allegedly cut across several lanes of traffic and exited onto East Lake Street, still speeding. Surveillance cameras captured his vehicle blowing a red light and slamming into a Honda Civic with five young women inside.

Charges said Thompson then ran from the scene and was found nearby, covered in sweat and blood.

In a motion on Wednesday, Thompson informed the court he would claim an "alternative perpetrator" in his defense. WCCO confirmed Thompson's brother, who is not charged in the case, is their alleged culprit.

Thompson was convicted last fall of several federal drug-related charges in connection to the crash and received an eight-year sentence. He rejected a proposed plea deal from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for the state charges last summer.

Thompson is the son of former Minnesota State Rep. John Thompson.

This story will be updated.