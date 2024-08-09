Delano gripped by Minnesota Millionaire Raffle winner mystery

DELANO, Minn. — The Minnesota Lottery says someone has yet to claim their $1 million prize for winning the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle earlier this year.

Two winning tickets were sold for the New Year's Day drawing: one at the Coborn's Marketplace in Delano and the other at the Kwik Trip in Dundas.

On Monday, lottery officials announced the Dundas winner had anonymously claimed their prize.

Families in Delano tell WCCO they haven't heard a peep about who the other winner might be, but there are some theories about why they haven't claimed their cash.

"Talking to a lawyer, being smart, or already have plans for moving away," said a resident.

"My guess is they just don't know they won," said another resident.

Adam Prock with the Minnesota Lottery says they typically see two types of winners.

"We have people who win prizes that want to get in right away and claim that money," Prock said. "We have others that want to get their ducks in a row before they come in."

The winner can't wait too long, though. They have one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Coborn's and Kwik Trip each nabbed a $5,000 prize for selling the winning tickets. Lottery officials say they sold 800,000 raffle tickets for the drawing, selling out in a record 22 days. Five other raffle players won $100,000; five won $50,000; and another five won $25,000.

This has been a big year for Minnesota winners. In April, a Coon Rapids mom won a $3.1 million Lotto America jackpot by playing her family's birthdates. And in March, someone won a $3.73 million Lotto America jackpot with a ticket bought at a Cub Foods in Roseville.

In 2021, Minnesota passed a law allowing people who win jackpots larger than $10,000 to remain anonymous.