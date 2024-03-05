$3.7 million lottery ticket sold at a Roseville grocery store

Internal emails show behind the scenes look at 2022 Minnesota Lottery Powerball delay

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — If you bought a lottery ticket in Roseville this week, you may want to check to see if it was a winner.

Minnesota Lottery officials announced that a winning Lotto America ticket was purchased on Monday at Cub Foods, located at 2100 N. Snelling Ave.

The ticket is worth an estimated $3.73 million. If the lucky winner decides to go with the cash option, however, it's worth an estimated $1.78 million.

Since it sold the winning ticket, the Cub Foods location earned a $10,000 bonus.

"The lucky ticket holder matched all six numbers, 4-5-8-22-47 and the Star Ball of 6, to win Minnesota's third Lotto America jackpot," the press release said.

The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. After claiming the prize, the winner has 60 days to decide whether to take the cash or annuity option. Winners can expect the prize within 60 days.

Lottery winners above $10,000 are not publicly identified, unless they choose to be.

It's the third Lotto America jackpot won in Minnesota. In 2018, a $22.8 million winning ticket was sold in Roseau and a $21.6 million winning ticket was sold in Ramsey the following year — both at Holiday Stationstore locations.

NOTE: Video is from Sept. 28, 2023.