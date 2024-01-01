Winning $1 million Minnesota Lottery tickets sold in Delano, Dundas

4 things to know from Jan. 1, 2024

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Two Minnesotans can celebrate the new year in style after winning a million dollars each through the Minnesota Lottery on Monday.

The winning tickets for the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle were purchased in Delano at Coborn's on 1400 Babcock Boulevard East and at Kwik Trip on 415 Hester Street East in Dundas, according to the Minnesota Lottery.

Each business will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

Five $100,000 prizes were also won, as well as five $50,000 prizes and five $25,000 prizes.

The Minnesota Lottery says it sold 800,000 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets in just 22 days in 2023 — its fastest sellout ever.

To collect their winnings, the new millionaires and winners of the $100,000 tickets, must visit the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Winners of the $10,000, $25,000 and $50,000 prizes can claim their money at any lottery office or by mail.

To see if you're a winner of the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle, click here.