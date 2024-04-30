Minnesota mom wins $3.1 million lottery jackpot from ticket sold in Coon Rapids

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota mom won more than $3 million from the lottery after using her family's birthdates to match the winning numbers.

The woman bought the $3.1 million winning Lotto America ticket on April 24 at Cub Foods located at 2050 Northdale Blvd. in Coon Rapids, according to the Minnesota Lottery.

The winner says she used birthdates that her mom had talked about during a recent video chat.

"Always listen to your mom," she said.

The first thing she plans on doing with the money is to buy a plane ticket to visit her mom, who lives in southeast Asia.

"I'm looking forward to flying back home. I've got a big family that I haven't seen in more than a decade," she told the Minnesota Lottery.

Last month, another Minnesota player won a $3.73 million Lotto America jackpot.

The Cub Foods that sold the winning ticket earned a $10,000 bonus.

Lottery winners above $10,000 are not publicly identified, unless they choose to be.