Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota mom wins $3.1 million lottery jackpot from ticket sold in Coon Rapids

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of April 30, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of April 30, 2024 02:01

MINNEAPOLIS —  A Minnesota mom won more than $3 million from the lottery after using her family's birthdates to match the winning numbers.

The woman bought the $3.1 million winning Lotto America ticket on April 24 at Cub Foods located at 2050 Northdale Blvd. in Coon Rapids, according to the Minnesota Lottery.

The winner says she used birthdates that her mom had talked about during a recent video chat.

"Always listen to your mom," she said.

The first thing she plans on doing with the money is to buy a plane ticket to visit her mom, who lives in southeast Asia.

"I'm looking forward to flying back home. I've got a big family that I haven't seen in more than a decade," she told the Minnesota Lottery.

Last month, another Minnesota player won a $3.73 million Lotto America jackpot.

The Cub Foods that sold the winning ticket earned a $10,000 bonus.

Lottery winners above $10,000 are not publicly identified, unless they choose to be.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 5:09 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.