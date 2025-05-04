Suspected drunk driver in deadly Park Tavern crash faces new charges as lawmakers push for tougher DWI laws

Why the suspected drunk driver in the Park Tavern fatal crash is facing additional charges

The man accused of driving drunk and killing two people at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park last September is now facing additional charges.

Prosecutors filed new charges against Steven Bailey to account for three more victims who were injured in the crash. This brings the total number of people hurt that night to 12 with some suffering life-altering injuries.

Bailey is accused of driving with a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit and has a history of five prior DWI convictions in Minnesota.

Outside Park Tavern, a memorial of trees now honors the lives lost, Kristina Folkerts, a beloved server, and Gave Harvey, an employee at Methodist Hospital. Prosecutors say Bailey plowed through the restaurant's patio, killing both.

In response, lawmakers have introduced new legislation aimed at strengthening Minnesota's DWI laws, particularly around the use of ignition interlock devices, a breathalyzer system that prevent a car from starting if alcohol is detected on a driver's breath.

"What we know is that if people the first time people commit a DWI offense, most people don't commit a second, but if you commit a second, then your likelihood of committing a third and a fourth go way up," said Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-St. Louis Park.

Under current law, a person with three DWIs within 10 years must use an interlock device for four years.

The new bipartisan bill proposes extending that to 10 years for anyone with three or more convictions in their lifetime.

"I hope this can provide some measure of relief, or some measure of knowing that. And, you know, we're building on some of the tragedy that happened to make changes for others," Kraft said.

According to the CDC, ignition interlocks reduce repeat DWI offenses by 70% while in use.

Records show Bailey had an interlock in his vehicle from 2015 to 2020 following his last conviction.

When asked if the proposed law could have prevented the Park Tavern tragedy, Kraft responded:

"I mean, he had five priors. So with this legislation in place, he would have had requirements to spend more time on interlock along the way, so hopefully it would have been about changing his behavior earlier, so maybe he wouldn't have had the fourth or the fifth offense."

The bill passed the Minnesota House last week and is now headed to the state Senate.

"At the end of the day, what we really want is we want this not to happen. We want the people that are committing these multiple offenses to get help and just not to endanger others," Kraft added.

Bailey is scheduled to stand trial on May 12.

The Senate is expected to take up the bill later this week.