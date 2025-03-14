In wake of Park Tavern drunk driving crash, lawmakers push for changes to Minnesota's DWI laws

There is a push in the Minnesota Legislature to reform the state's DWI rules after an accused drunk driver plowed through a St. Louis Park restaurant patio late last summer, killing two people and hurting several more.

Park Tavern is still reeling from the tragedy. There is still a small memorial with flowers outside in honor of Kristina Folkerts, who was a server there. Methodist Hospital employee Gabe Harvey also died.

Steven Bailey faces several criminal charges, including two counts of third-degree murder, for the crash. Prosecutors say his blood alcohol content was four times the legal limit. He's pleaded not guilty.

His lengthy record of five prior DWI convictions prompted lawmakers on a bipartisan basis to look at reforms. They want to change state law to lengthen the amount of time repeat offenders are required to use an ignition interlock device, which is a breathalyzer.

"We aren't able to put an angel on everyone's shoulder to make sure that they don't get behind the wheel of a car without an interlock after they have been drinking too much, but we can make it harder for them to get behind the wheel while drunk," said Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park during a news conference at Park Tavern on Friday.

For example, under current law, if a person has three DWIs in a decade's time, he or she needs an interlock device for 4 years. The proposed changes increase it to 10 years if individuals have three or more convictions in their lifetimes.

Prior to the crash, Bailey had an interlock for his most recent conviction in 2015 until 2020, records show. Supporters of the policy reform say had these changes been in effect at that time, he would have had the device until 2025.

"He would've been on interlock and not able to get behind that vehicle when he killed those two members of our community," said Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-St. Louis Park.

Kraft pointed to data from the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control that shows having an interlock device reduces repeat offenses by 70% while they are installed.

The bill also doubles the time frame for which a first prior offense means a person is required to have an interlock. Current statute says drivers need one for at least a year if they've had one prior DWI in the previous decade. The proposal doubles that "lookback" period to 20 years and increases the mandate to two years, instead of one.

Phil Weber, owner of the Park Tavern, said emotions are still raw for staff and patrons alike since the devastating crash last fall. He said he is heartened, though, to see his parking lot fill up on weekends with people hailing rideshare like Uber and Lyft instead of driving after a night of drinking.

"It's just a horrendous event and what is being proposed now by [Kraft] and [Latz] is just a step in the right direction," he said.

The legislation would also mandate repeat offenders attend treatment programs. It gets its first hearings next week.

The House bill has Republican co-sponsors. Kraft said one of them will present the proposal with him in committee on Wednesday.