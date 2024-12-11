Man accused in drunken driving fatal crash at Park Tavern patio pleads not guilty

Police uncover possible motive in CEO shooting, and more headlines

Police uncover possible motive in CEO shooting, and more headlines

Police uncover possible motive in CEO shooting, and more headlines

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — The man accused of drunkenly driving into the Park Tavern patio and killing two people pleaded not guilty at a court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

Steven Bailey, 56, was charged with two counts of third-degree murder and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide along with nine other counts related to criminal vehicular operation in the September crash.

Charges say Bailey tried to park his car, but then drove south through the parking lot towards the restaurant patio, striking several people. He allegedly blew a preliminary BAC of 0.325, which is four times the legal limit in Minnesota. He also has a history of DWIs, according to his driving record. The last one was in 2014.

Kristina Folkerts, a Park Tavern employee and mother of three as well as Gabe Harvey, a Methodist Hospital employee, were killed in the crash. Nine others suffered injuries ranging from broken legs to head trauma, lacerations and bruises.

Kristina Folkerts and Gabe Harvey GoFundMe

In the days following the fatal crash, a memorial grew outside the beloved St. Louis Park restaurant, bringing in hundreds to pay their respects.

Bailey's trial date is set for May 12.