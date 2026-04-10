Family of teen hurt in crash involving Minnesota State Patrol vehicle details his ongoing recovery

On April 9, 2025, Braxton Mostad, his brother Blayke Mostad and a friend collided with a wrong-way driver on Highway 10 near Clear Lake, Minnesota.

A 911 call was made and Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Moeser responded. Dashcam video shows his squad car accelerating to nearly 130 miles an hour.

"126 miles per hour is excessive speed and look what it caused," said Baylie Lesnick, the victims' sister.

The video then shows Moeser's cruiser reaching that speed just seconds before impact.

According to court documents, after getting hit by the squad car, the wrong-way driver's vehicle spun around and struck Blayke and Braxton Mostad.

The brothers had been standing outside, near their truck.

"Just kind of remember hearing metal crunch and then I don't remember too much until seeing Blayke on the side of the road," said Braxton Mostad.

Blayke Mostad sustained a spinal injury and a significant brain injury. He spent a week and a half in a coma. Since then, he's had 30 surgeries.

"Long-term outlook, he will probably spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair," said Lesnick.

Braxton Mostad suffered a right eye injury, which caused temporary blindness. The family is now suing the Minnesota State Patrol, Moeser and the estate of the man who was driving in the wrong direction, which caused the first crash. The driver has since died. Family members said, a year later, they still haven't heard from the state agency.

"My brother is living paralyzed now and there's been zero accountability, and that's hard. There's anger there for sure," said Lesnick.

The state agency said Moeser is on leave. In a statement, it called the crash devastating and said its thoughts are with everyone who was impacted.